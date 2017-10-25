Man suspected of Bullhead bank heist arrested

KINGMAN – The man who allegedly robbed a Bullhead City bank has been apprehended.

John Wayne McGuire, 76, of Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin, was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at a Laughlin casino Tuesday evening.

McGuire is currently being held in Clark County on charges by LVMPD for another recent bank robbery he is suspected of having committed in Las Vegas. He will also face armed robbery charges for the Bullhead City incident.

McGuire is being held on $40,000 cash or bond for each of two counts of robbery and another $20,000 for a charge of burglary while possessing a gun.

McGuire is suspected of robbing the U.S. Bank in the 2800 block of Highway 95 in Bullhead City Oct. 17. It was reported he gave a teller a note and showed a handgun in his waistband. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

- Information provided by Bullhead City Police Department