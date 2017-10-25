Obituary | William Harold Strehl Jr.

William Harold Strehl Jr., 63, of Kingman, Arizona passed away on July 27, 2017.



William was born in Ft. Carson, Colorado and joined the Navy in 1974, and moved to Phoenix Arizona in 1978.



William is survived by his wife, Jill Strehl; daughters, Season Moran, Nicole Fields, Brianna Fields, Samantha Strehl; grandson, Sean Schiro; also survived by brothers, Ken Strehl; Mike Strehl, Rick Strehl, and sister, Betty Shannon. He is preceded in death by his father, William H. Strehl Sr., and mother, Marjorie J. Strehl.

Please join us for a celebration of life at Hualapai Mountain Park Recreation Area 3 on October 28, 2017 at 1p.m.