Prep Golf: Lady Vols finish 13th at state

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls golf team wrapped up play Tuesday at the Division II State Championships in Tucson with a 13th-place finish.

“I’m very proud of these six girls and their hard work all season long,” said Lady Volunteers head coach Haley Bradley. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls. Course conditions were great, just a long trek both days. One with major elevation changes. The three seniors improved the second day. Kristen (Heitzman) played awesome for her first time. Paige (Lucero) is already looking forward to next year.”

Lucero led Lee Williams with a 35-over 179 to tie for 34th, followed by Audra Coffman in 61st (203), Sarah White in a tie for 76th (217) and Kadence Sterling in 78th (218).