Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers easily take care of MALC

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team made sure Senior Appreciation Night was a success Tuesday as the Lady Tigers swept Mohave Accelerated 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-12).

“I love the seniors,” said Academy junior Grace Herbine. “I’m going to miss them a lot next season because they are so good. I appreciate them a lot.”

While Lady Tigers head coach Bill McCord only spent one season with Krystal Howard, Aspen Jackson and Shaunti Short, he took a moment to reflect on what they meant to the program.

“They’re awesome girls,” he said. “I never imagined how much fun it would be coaching this sport. I’m having a blast. It’s a lot different than baseball because it’s going all the time. I’m enjoying it. We’ll miss the seniors though.”

Jackson tallied a team-high 10 digs and nine kills, while Short had seven assists and four digs. Howard added seven digs, followed by Lynsey Day with six assists and five digs. Herbine notched six digs and five kills, while Isabella Anderson finished with six kills.

The Academy finish the regular season 14-4 and 7-3 in the 2A West Region, while ranked No. 18 in the conference. The Lady Tigers earned an at-large bid into the 2A State Tournament, where they have a play-in game at No. 13 Benson (11-6) at 6 p.m. today.

Cross Country

At Bullhead City, the Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy cross country teams traveled to the Ray Gomez Invitational Saturday and the Volunteers and Lady Volunteers took first place.

The Tigers were fourth, while the Bulldogs were sixth and the Lady Bulldogs were third.

Academy’s Sam Skankey finished first at 17:11.55, followed by Lee Williams’ Just Dalrymple in second (17:48.21), Cayden Robles in third (17:51.28) and Zach Tempert in fourth. Xavier Rodriguez and Christian Yazzie were the top finishers for the Bulldogs, taking 29th and 30th, respectively.

The Lady Volunteers swept the top three spots, as Meah Wilson was first at 20:23.27, followed by Alexis Hecker in second (21:26.53) and Alize Hecker in third (21:30.47).

Kingman Academy’s Mia Martinez finished seventh (22:24.23), while Kingman’s Julia Ostberg was 10th (23:18.62) and fellow Lady Bulldog Trinity Ostberg took 16th (25:03.30).

Lee Williams and Kingman race in the Division III, Section III state qualifier today in Phoenix.

Kingman Academy races in the D-IV, S-III qualifier Friday in Holbrook.