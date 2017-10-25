Prep Volleyball: Lee Williams sends off its seniors with a five-set win

KINGMAN – As the Lee Williams volleyball team prepared for a deciding fifth set Tuesday night against Bradshaw Mountain, head coach Julia Lasiloo had a simple message.

“She told us, ‘This is the last time you guys are playing in this gym for volleyball all together. You can either go out with a huge bang or not,’” said senior Madi Arave. “It really was up to us. We all pulled together and we came out with this win.”

The Lady Vols’ 3-2 victory over the Lady Bears wasn’t easy though. Lee Williams saw a 2-0 lead in the match disappear, but quickly put that in the rearview mirror as it jumped out to a 9-4 advantage in the fifth set. Bradshaw Mountain did pull within two points, 11-9, but the Lady Vols used the energy from a raucous crowd to get the win.

“I’m going to miss our student section,” said senior Sadie Snay. “That is probably what I’m going to miss the most. They’re so hype sometimes – I love it.”

For Khori Cobanovich, the moment was one she’ll never forget.

“Most definitely – winning my senior night game is probably one of the most memorable things,” she said.

Emotions were definitely running high following the match and the victory was also special to seniors Brittany Dollarhide and Tori Logan.

“It’s our last time playing at home,” Logan said. “It means a lot for us all to come together.”

It wasn’t a surprise to Lasiloo though, as she knew the Lady Vols had it in them.

“Seeing those five on the court with each other and playing like I know they can play is a great feeling,” Lasiloo said. “It’s just amazing to see.”

Lee Williams (7-10, 2-9 4A Grand Canyon) ends the season today with a 6 p.m. match at Mingus.