Be the belle of the the ball at Muttsquerade

KINGMAN – No dog is too proud to beg for food, and neither is Lisa Snyder.

The manager of Kingman animal shelter is begging people to attend the shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year, “The Muttsquerade,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St.

It’s the fourth year Western Arizona Humane Society has presented the event, which raised $14,000 for the shelter last year.

The $50 ticket includes a full dinner catered by Garlic Clove restaurant, entertainment, live auction and raffle.

Masquerade ball costumes are encouraged.

“People can wear masks or costumes, as long as they’re animal-related, not Freddie Krueger or Chewbacca,” Snyder said.

The dinner menu includes turkey, ham, seasonal vegetables and desert, and wine will be served for a $5 donation, added Lynn Kannianen, board member of Western Arizona Humane Society for five years.

“We can’t run the shelter without community support,” she said. “We can’t keep animals alive and healthy and that’s our main goal, and getting them adopted.”

WAHS has a $260,000 annual contract with Mohave County to run the animal shelter, but it doesn’t go far, Snyder said. The shelter is currently housing about 250 dogs and cats.

The animal shelter is not getting the usual donations from big sponsors, she added.

“I get it because of the hurricanes, the fires, Las Vegas tragedy. It’s hurting local donations, which is understandable, so we’re depending on auction items,” Snyder said.

For sponsorship opportunities or tickets to The Muttsquerade, call Snyder at 928-753-2727 or Kannianen at 928-716-4651.