Horoscope | October 26, 2017

Birthdays: Seth MacFarlane, 44; Keith Urban, 50; Cary Elwes, 55; Dylan McDermott, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully to what’s being said or asked of you. Take time to digest the information and consider your options before you make a decision or respond.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Partnerships should be handled carefully. Distance yourself from unpredictable situations or people who can threaten your reputation, job or future.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Learn and update your qualifications in order to get ahead. Take better care of your physical health.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make alterations for the right reasons. Refuse to get involved in an impulsive act that won’t benefit you but can cost you a friendship or a financial loss.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be careful how you handle your professional responsibilities. Work on your own if possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in events that will bring you in touch with people who share your beliefs and have similar life goals. Sharing ideas will bring you closer to someone who can broaden your outlook and help you discover new possibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Personal problems will prevail at home. Take care of your responsibilities without being asked.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel, meetings and gathering information that can help you get ahead are featured. Your unique way of presenting what you have to offer will separate you from any competition you encounter. Interacting with peers is highlighted.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Step up and do what has to be done. Take charge and show initiative.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your own personal imprint on whatever you pursue. You’ll be viewed as an entrepreneur and go-to person when collaborating with others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do your research before you take a financial gamble. Moderation and leaning toward a simpler lifestyle will be in your best interest.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be rewarded if you volunteer for something that requires you to use your skills in diverse ways. What you gain will help you reconstruct the way you move forward and how you take care of your health.