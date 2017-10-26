Howl’n Meow’n Trick or Treat’n Friday

KINGMAN – Halloween isn’t just for kids.

For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, along with the support of many participating downtown Kingman merchants, is hosting a pets Halloween from 4-8 p.m. Friday.

There will be trick or treat of toys and treats for dogs, cats, and other small domestic animals at all participating downtown merchants. There will be a pet costume contest and prizes.

Please note, all pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

The Halloween route beings at Paws-itively Charming Thrift Shoppe and Pet Boutique, 204 N. Fourth St.

Registration is at 3:45 p.m. with an admission donation of $5. Pets must be registered to participate.

For more information, call Cherie DaLynn at 928-897-7304.