KRMC gets CuddleCot donation for families suffering infant loss

KINGMAN – Kingman Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Labor and Delivery Department now has a CuddleCot system to allow grieving families more time to spend with their stillborn babies.

According to Stories of Babies Born Still, 1 in 160 pregnancies end in still birth each year in the United States.

Tamara and Dennis Weaver are all too familiar with that type of tragedy. Tamara was sick with HELLP syndrome during her labor and delivery, and their daughter, Raelyn, was stillborn at 21 weeks.

Following the death of their daughter, the Weavers founded Rae of Hope, a Lake Havasu City-based foundation aiming to “provide emotional and financial support to mothers and family members affected by pregnancy/infant loss through supportive understanding and sharing of the grief process.”

Last year, they placed the first CuddleCot in an Arizona hospital at Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City.

The CuddleCot system cools the baby, allowing families to spend time with their baby before it is moved to the morgue. A cooling pad is placed under the baby in a bassinet, crib, or basket. This way, parents can keep the baby with them for much longer than they could without the system.

Tamara and Dennis did not have this device in their experience.

“By the time I was better it was too late,” Tamara Weaver said. “I don’t remember much of holding my baby, and that’s why we think these are so important.”

The CuddleCot can give families precious time with their babies in these and other similar situations.

Tiffany Navarro, of Kingman, suffered the stillbirth of her daughter, Sophia, in 2014.

“I came to the hospital just thinking I was sick” she said of the day she found out Sophia had passed. Tiffany had no time to process what was happening and little time to hold her baby due to the shock

“I got Tamara’s card when I lost Sophia and we’ve been talking ever since,” Navarro said.

Because of her experience, Navarro was inspired to obtain a Cuddle Cot for KRMC, where she delivered Sophia.



She contacted Larry and Teri Thornton, members of her church, to inquire about donating toward the cost of the system. The Thorntons were also grieving; their infant grandson passed away in December 2016.

“I asked for the cost and said ‘Well let’s just buy it,’” Larry remembered.

His wife, Teri was all for it.

“Hearts are tender after a loss, and we want to help in any way we can,” she said.

All three families gathered in the lobby at KRMC Oct. 16. The hospital’s new CuddleCot system bears a small silver plaque with Sophia’s name on it. Sophia’s little brother, David – born at KRMC earlier this year – buried his face in his mother’s body to hide from all the unfamiliar faces.

Strangers who have become friends through a shared set of tragic circumstances came together, providing light to the next family facing a dark time.