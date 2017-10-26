Prep Cross Country: Lady Vols take third place at sectionals

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams and Kingman High School cross country teams traveled to the AIA Sectionals Rose Mofford Thursday at Glendale High School and the Lady Vols finished in third place, while the Vols were fifth.

“It was a good day all around and we look forward to competing at state next week,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham.

Meah Wilson led the Lady Vols with a seventh place finish (20:30.9), followed by Alexis Hecker in 13th (21:45.0) and Alize Hecker in 14th (21:47.2). All three earned a medal for Lee Williams.

Darleen Bland took 18th (22.19.6), while Shayla Mayberry was 23rd (23:12.0).

Trinity Ostberg led the Lady Bulldogs in 26th place at 23:21.5.

“Trinity finished one place out of state qualifying,” said Kingman head coach Anne Bathauer. “It was her best race of the season.”

Just Dalrymple was the top Volunteers finisher, as he took 10th-place at 17:59.9. Zach Tempert just missed earning a medal by one spot, taking 15th at 18:10.9.

Cayden Robles was 22nd (18:31.0), followed by Andrew Cardiff in 32nd (18:51.7).

For the Bulldogs, Christian Yazzie finished in 19:37.0 for 49th place and Xavier Rodriguez ran a 21:39.5 for 65th.

“Christian Yazzi ran his fastest time,” Bathauer said. “KHS had a great day and gained a great deal of experience. We lose only two seniors.”

The state cross country meet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4.