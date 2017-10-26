Letter | Saran Pleth: Pastor Peet gets it right for youth center

It’s been a little time off since my last article but I have been busy looking into what’s new and needed in our communities in Kingman.

Pastor Bob Peet and his beautiful wife, Sandee, have become real role models for changing one’s life. Pastor Peet knows what it is like going down the wrong path in life and changing for the better. He provides the words to challenge everyone to study the Bible at Kingdom of God church on Stockton Hill Road and Potter Avenue.

I have found that he gives back to the community tenfold. The article written in the Daily Miner Oct. 17 did not get the right message out about the new youth center.

Since there aren’t a lot of youth community centers here in Kingman, Pastor Peet, with the help of Bridgette Sweeney, the church youth teacher, has raised funds to buy the building next to the church and turned it into a very welcoming center for all the community from middle school through high school to enjoy.

This is a faith-based community center, but no one would be turned away. It will be a device free zone.

“We encourage interaction,” Pastor Peet said.

According to Pastor Peet, the hours of operation will be 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. The KOG will also provide transportation to our youths to and from the center at no charge.

The grand opening to the public will be Thursday, Nov. 2. They already have a pool table, foosball, air hockey and an area for computers for the youths to do homework and study. The basketball court is in process of more needed funds for a permanent court as well as an outdoor volleyball court. The horseshoe pit should be ready by Nov. 2.

The Kingdom of God would welcome any donations to this much needed youth center. Some furniture like benches, tables, and chairs would be helpful.

Pastor Peet said he would open with a prayer and welcome all who join in and interact with one another. He would also bless them when they leave by doing a prayer circle. This pastor is doing what churches are supposed to do by providing guidance to those who have little interaction at home. “We care and God cares.”

God Bless you, Pastor Bob Peet!