Obituary | Anneliese Benavente

Anneliese Benavente, 77 years old, passed away Saturday, October 21, 2017. She was born April 11, 1940 in Germany. She was a resident of the Lazy Y U Ranch area in the Hualapai Mountains outside Kingman, Arizona. Anneliese brings over 25 years in the bank business with all types of positions in management. She was educated in Austria and moved to the U.S. when she was 18 years old. She worked with all the top banks in the U.S. She is survived by her husband, Michael, son and daughters, and grandsons and great-grandsons.