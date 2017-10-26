Obituary | Virginia Ann Nelson

Virginia Ann Nelson, Long time Kingman Resident and Realtor died October 23, 2017 after living with Alzheimer’s for eight years. The family would like to invite the community to a Celebration of Life to be held at the Kingman Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave., Saturday, October 28 from 12:30-4:00 pm. Golf attire welcome and luncheon provided.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Kingman Junior Golf Program at Cerbat Cliff Golf Course at 1001 Gates Ave. Kingman, Arizona.

We look forward to your presence. Full obituary to follow.