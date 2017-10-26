Patriot’s Pen scholarship application deadline looms

KINGMAN – The Voice of Democracy wants to remind all seventh- and eighth-grade students that the application deadline for the Patriot‘s Pen VFW Scholarship is approaching fast and is due Oct. 31.

Information on the scholarship was passed out to the local schools and to the Mohave County School Superintendent’s office for home school students by Chloride VFW Auxiliary 2190 members.

To turn in your application or for additional information, please contact President Jean Fess at 928-565-2567.