Horoscope | October 27, 2017

Birthdays: Kelly Osbourne, 33; Patrick Fugit, 35; Peter Firth, 64; John Cleese, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll see situations clearly, but that doesn’t mean you should react unwarily. Let the dust settle, take a step back and try to enjoy the finer things in life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take care of business. Refuse to let an emotional situation stifle your ability to excel.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your emotions out of your conversations with peers or your boss. Stay focused on doing your job and getting along with your colleagues.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Joint ventures may tempt you, but before you decide to take the plunge, consider the downside. You are better off doing your own thing or watching from the sidelines.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Impulsive moves will not go the way you planned. Avoid letting your emotions lead to mistakes that will be difficult to recover from.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take part in social events, but don’t share personal information with others. You will develop a rapport with people who will offer a great source of knowledge and experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An impulsive emotional move will leave you at a loss. Ask someone with more experience than you to help shed light on a situation that appears to be crumbling.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick to your plan. Refuse to give in to bullies. Do your own thing and you will surpass even your most fearful nemesis.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): High energy coupled with spontaneity will help you reach whatever goals you set. Taking an innovative approach to life and love will tempt others to follow in your footsteps.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your plans simple and your opinions to yourself. Situations will explode quickly if you aren’t cognizant of what others are doing or saying.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get in the groove. Once you physically take action, you will be able to conquer whatever you set out to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An encounter will leave you feeling mixed emotions and uncertainty regarding the future. Use common sense when dealing with finances or regulations.