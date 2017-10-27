Kingman haunts to visit this weekend before Halloween is over

Historic Ghost Walk

Celebrate Halloween with a guided walking tour of historic downtown Kingman featuring stories from Kingman’s recent and long past. Hear about the weird, spooky, ghostly, funny or just plain wild history of our beloved old town.

Tours leave at 7 p.m. (family friendly), 7:30 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. today. You should plan on 1 to 1.5 hours walking time depending on the tour. Tickets will be available through Eventbrite. Tours are limited to 25 attendees each. Those without Eventbrite tickets may be allowed to walk if there is space. Otherwise we will refer you to another tour.

The 7 p.m. tour is family-friendly (not as scary). Please be aware that younger children may be frightened by events on the tour. Tours start at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. Tickets are $10, children under 12 are $5.

Dug Up Manor

Go ahead, face your fears if you dare at Dug Up Manor Haunted House, 2025 Northern Ave.

Open from 7-10 p.m. today through Halloween.

$10 per person.

Haunted Hike

The Pinion Pines Fire Department is hosting its Fifth Annual Haunted Hike Fundraiser. This Halloween adventure will be held at Fire Station 51, 2836 DW Ranch Road.

The hike takes you into an area where paranormal activity has been reported and only the brave should attempt. The Haunted Hike is free to the public, but donations are greatly appreciated.

Starts at: 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday.

Kingman Haunted House

The Kingman Haunted House will “RISE!” again this year.

At the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

From 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Admission is $5 plus $1 for parking or canned goods for the Kingman Area Food Bank.

More Halloween fun this weekend

MCC Boomer Bighorn’s “BOO-TACULAR!”

Start your Trick-or-Treating at Mohave Community College, Neal Campus. Buildings 200 and 300 for music, fun, games, activities, prizes and candy from 4:30-7 p.m. today.

Howl’n & Meow’n, Trick or Treat’n!

Bring your pets down to the Pawsitively Charming Thrift Shop 204 N. 4th St. There is a ton of Halloween fun planned for you and your fur baby with a Costume Contest, raffles, prizes, toys and treats. Along with a route through downtown to Howl, Meow & Trick or Treat. 4 - 8 p.m. with registration starting at 3:45 p.m. today.

Coffin Races

Come and the first Beale Street Coffin races. Teams must consist of five people with one of the teammates remaining in the coffin at all times, while the others push. After the races we will have our Adult Halloween Party.

At the House of Hops, 312 E. Beale St., 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

Fall Festival 2017

The Annual Fall Festival will include many of the traditional Halloween activities for the whole family. It will include a Youth Halloween Costume Contest, carnival game booths, pie eating contest, cupcake walk, candy in the hay and a whole lot more.

Fun will be had from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.