Obituary | Patricia Kim Brown

Patricia Kim Brown passed away on October 16, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona.



Kim was born February 9, 1955 to John and Dorothy Helmer in Tucson, Arizona. Kim and her family moved to Kingman in 1959 where she grew up and graduated Kingman High School in 1973. Kim spent the majority of her life in Arizona.



Kim is survived by her husband, Kevin Brown; mother, Dorothy Helmer; brother, Keith (Laurie) Helmer; sons, Jon (Carey) Latham; A.J. (Nathalie) Latham, Rhett Latham, Dallin Latham, Alexis Brown and Trevor Brown; nieces, Jodi Helmer and Leanna Helmer; great nephew, Jeramie Millette.

Kim was preceded by her father John K. Helmer and sister Joanne Helmer.



Kim requested not to have a service. Kim is deeply loved and will be dearly missed.