Obituary | Paul Weitz

Paul Weitz, a retired NASA astronaut who commanded the first flight of the space shuttle Challenger and also piloted the Skylab in the early 1970s, has died. He was 85.
Weitz died at his retirement home in Flagstaff on Monday. No cause of death was given.
More like this story
- Shuttle doctor and retired workers say space program needs to go on
- Meet Your Neighbors: Columbia disaster does not shake faith of retired space shuttle worker
- Meet Your Neighbor: Microbiology, banking give way to resident's book about women
- Golden Valley's George Hays never traveled to space - but he helped those who did
- Shuttle docks with space station for the last time
SUBMIT FEEDBACK