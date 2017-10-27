Obituary | Paul Weitz

  October 27, 2017

    • Paul Weitz, a retired NASA astronaut who commanded the first flight of the space shuttle Challenger and also piloted the Skylab in the early 1970s, has died. He was 85.

    Weitz died at his retirement home in Flagstaff on Monday. No cause of death was given.

