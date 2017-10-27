Strange, But True | Man cited for using a pumpkin as a weapon

Man cited for using a pumpkin as a weapon

MOSCOW, Idaho – Police in Moscow, Idaho responded to a report of a battery – with a pumpkin – Tuesday.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported a 23-year-old man was cited and released on suspicion of battery and malicious injury after he allegedly struck his 26-year-old sister on the back of the neck with a medium-sized pumpkin.

Moscow police officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of domestic dispute. A TV, closet door and lamp were also reportedly damaged.

According to the police, the total cost of the damage was estimated at $405. This included the price of the pumpkin.

–Information from the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Police post ‘pumpkin lineup’ after recovering stolen squash

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Missouri (AP) – Police who caught three teenagers orange-handed with 48 stolen pumpkins – and one gourd – are asking residents of a St. Louis suburb to view a “pumpkin lineup” online to see if their Halloween squash are among those recovered.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that pumpkins began vanishing last week from subdivisions of Maryland Heights. Police quickly tracked down the boys and their pumpkin-crammed SUV that Capt. Scott Will says was “top-to-bottom orange.”

The next day, officers snapped a picture of the abducted decor and posted it to Facebook. Will says police have been “inundated” with people coming to track down their Halloween pumpkins. About a dozen remained unclaimed Tuesday. None are carved.

Two 18-year-olds are charged with misdemeanor stealing, while a 16-year-old has been referred to juvenile court.

–Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch