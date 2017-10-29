City sales tax increase effective Wednesday

KINGMAN – City Council adopted Ordinance 1830R to raise the sales tax in Kingman from 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent, and the rate increase becomes effective Wednesday.

Council voted to increase the sales tax rate to improve road conditions and to add two interchanges on Interstate 40 at Kingman Crossing and Rattlesnake Wash.

The city has listed 19 industries that will be affected. These are: advertising, amusements, contracting-prime, contracting-speculative builders, contracting-owner builder, job printing, manufactured buildings, timbering and other extraction, publication, hotels, rental – leasing and licensing for use of TPP, restaurants and bars, retail sales, MRRA amount, communications, transporting, utilities, use tax purchase, and use tax from inventory.

For more information regarding the TPT rate increase, contact City of Kingman Finance Department at 928-753-5561, option 1, option 2.