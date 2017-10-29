Clean City Commission sponsoring poster, essay contest

KINGMAN – Kingman Clean City Commission is sponsoring the America Recycles Day Poster and Essay Contest for grades pre-Kindergarten through eighth in honor of the America Recycles Day.

Prizes will be given to all participating students and top winning students by grade. In addition, $20 gift cards will be given to the top 10 participating teachers based on the highest percentage of poster and essay participation by students.

The poster contest is open to all students first through fifth grades. The poster size is to be no more than 8.5-inches-by-11-inches with the slogan “America Recycles Day, I Keep Kingman Clean and Beautiful!” included on front of the poster.

A coloring contest is open to pre- and kindergarten students. The commission is willing to supply classes with coloring books for the contest. Contact Rich or Nina at the phone numbers below for more information.

Poster contest media include crayons, colored pencils, ink, markers, watercolor (no glitter, no computer generated). Be creative and make a poster that best expresses this theme.

The Essay Contest is open to all students in the sixth grade. All essays must be a minimum of 50 and a maximum of 100 words. The essays must be typed and accompanied by the student’s own handwritten draft copy with title/theme “Be Earth Friendly! Recycle Your Plastic Bags and Use Reusable Bags.”

Seventh-graders can create an acrostic poem where the first letter of each line spells out the word “RECYCLING.” Eighth-graders can create a public service announcement (PSA) on the theme of “Keep Kingman Clean, Make it Routine,” and be no more than 75 words.

Teachers and parents are urged to explore the following websites for relating lesson plans and teaching ideas:arborday.org, arizonarecyclingcoalition.com, kab.org, nrc-recycle.org.

Teachers must collect all posters and essays and submit to their school office with a “Contest Submittal Form” by noon Wednesday. Winners will be announced and prizes given at the Nov. 16 Kingman Clean City Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

For further information, please call Rich Ruggles: Kingman Clean City Commission Liaison, 928-753-8160, rruggles@cityofkingman.gov, or Nina Brackett, cokcccrecycling@yahoo.com.