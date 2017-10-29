Drug company founder indicted for pushing opioids

PHOENIX – A federal grand jury has indicted the founder and chief shareholder of Chandler-based Insys on charges of overly aggressive – and illegal – marketing of its powerful opioid drug which has helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

The criminal case, filed Thursday by federal prosecutors in Massachusetts, claims Scottsdale billionaire John Kapoor, 74, and others at the company conspired to use bribes and kickbacks to get doctors to issue new prescriptions for Subsys. That’s the company’s concentrated form of fentanyl opioid spray designed to be sprayed under the tongue for immediate relief.

It also says illegal methods were used to get doctors to increase both the dosage and volume of the prescriptions they were writing.

“The bribes and kickbacks took different forms, including speaker fees and honoraria for marketing events, food and entertainment, administrative support, and fees paid to co-conspirator pharmacies,” the indictment reads.

Kapoor and six former executives are also accused of defrauding insurers by setting up a scheme to mislead them about why patients needed the drug. The result was insurers and even federal programs like Medicare and Medicaid paying for purchases in cases where Subsys, which the Food and Drug Administration has approved for cancer patients with “breakthrough pain,” was instead being prescribed for patients with less serious conditions.

The charges include racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Each charge provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine or $250,000 or twice the amount of each their financial gains.

According to the indictment, Kapoor and Michael Babich, who was president and CEO of the company, were dissatisfied with lackluster sales after the drug hit the market in 2012. The result, the legal papers state, was a speaker program where doctors were paid to urge others to prescribe the drug.

But what was really happening, according to the indictment, was a system of bribes and kickbacks to convince doctors “to issue more prescriptions for the fentanyl spray outside the usual course of their practice and to change the dosages and volumes prescribed.”

What also happened, the indictment says, is that if doctors who did not write “an appropriate number of prescriptions” found themselves with fewer speaker fees.

William Weinreb, the acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, acknowledged there is nothing illegal in drug companies paying doctors to speak on behalf of their products. But he told Capitol Media Services what happened here is illegal under federal law.

“It rises to a kickback when there’s a quid pro quo, when a doctor is being paid by a company not simply to provide information to other doctors or others who may benefit from the expertise, but in exchange for their prescribing a particular company’s medication,” he said.

Weinreb said the indictment comes in the midst of a nationwide epidemic of opioid misuse, abuse and overdoses. Just Thursday, President Trump declared a nationwide “public health emergency.”

“We must hold the industry and its leadership accountable, just as we would the cartels or a street-level drug dealer,” Weinreb said.

Attorney Brian Kelly, who appeared with Kapoor in federal court Thursday, suggested there was a political factor in his client’s indictment, coming as it did the day of the president’s announcement.