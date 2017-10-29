Events Calendar | October 29, 2017

TODAY
Karaoke
7 p.m., at The Eagles, 4536 Patsy Dr.
MONDAY
BMX Racing
6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Bingo
4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.
Jiu-Jitsu
6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.
HALLOWEEN
Trunk or Treat
6-8 p.m., Castle Rock Village, off Airway Avenue and Lyons Street, 3772 Cassidey Ann Lane.
Family Fall Festival
6 p.m. Games, face painting, bounce houses, more. Kingman First Assembly, 1850 Gates Ave., 928-753-3529.
Halloween Maze
5-8 p.m., family friendly, Central Church, 112 N. Fourth St., 928-377-0790.
Dance Factory
Open House
4:45-5:45 p.m., master classes for tots-teens, treats. Kingman Dance Factory, 710 Eastern St., 928-753-7803.
Reformation Festival
6-8 p.m., games, bounce house, face painting, more. Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 4045 N. Van Nuys St., 928-757-3543.
Dug Up Manor
7-10 p.m., haunted house, $10, 2025 Northern Ave.
Martin Swanty
Trunk or Treat
5-8 p.m., candy, well-lit, safe, Martin Swanty Jeep Chrysler Dodge, 2620 E. Andy Devine Ave., 928-753-3131.
Gardens Rehab
Trick or Treat
6 p.m., Bring the kids, Gardens Rehab & Care Center, 3131 Western Ave. 928-718-0718.
Boys and Girls Club Halloween Festival
6:30-9 p.m., Haunted house, jumpy house, candy, more. Boys and Girls Club, 301 N. First St., 928-718-0033.
Route 66 Cruizers Halloween Bash
Fun and safe to Trick or Treat, no entry fee for cars but 8-10 bags of candy, between Fourth and Fifth streets, 928-992-5122.
Judo
6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.
Bingo
6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
Music
7-8:30 p.m., Mohave Community Orchestra rehearsal, Manzanita Elementary School, 2601 Detroit Ave., Band Room.
WEDNESDAY
Turkey Wars
5-9 p.m., Meals served by KFD and GVFD, turkey spins, prizes, Denny’s, 3255 E. Andy Devine Ave.
Marching Band
Exhibition
5-7 p.m., music from Lee Williams, Kingman, Mohave and Lake Havasu high schools. Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St.
BMX Racing
6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Jiu-Jitsu
6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.
THURSDAY
Turkey Wars
5-9 p.m., Meals served by KFD and GVFD, turkey spins, prizes, Denny’s, 3255 E. Andy Devine Ave.
Judo
6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.
Bingo
10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.
FRIDAY
Turkey Wars
5-9 p.m., Meals served by KFD and GVFD, turkey spins, prizes, Denny’s, 3255 E. Andy Devine Ave.
Bingo
4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
SATURDAY
City Clean Up
7:45 a.m., Clean up effort near Bank Street and Jagerson Avenue. Meet at Denny’s.
Fall Concert
7 p.m., Mohave Community Orchestra, Suggested donations $5 adults, $10 families, Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St.
Community Clean Up
7:30 a.m. - noon, accepting residential trash, household furniture, appliances, more. Some items not accepted. Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., 928-753-8160.
Whisker & Wine
The Muttsquerade
6 p.m. WAHS fundraiser, dinner, wine, beer, auction, more. $50. Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St., For tickets 928-753-2727.
Mohave Museum Wine & Cheese Tasting
6-8:30 p.m., alcoholic, non-alcoholic wines and beers, cheeses, fine foods, auction. Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St., For tickets 928-753-3195.
SUNDAY, Nov. 5
Karaoke
7 p.m., at The Eagles, 4536 Patsy Dr.
