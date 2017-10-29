Events Calendar | October 29, 2017

TODAY

Karaoke

7 p.m., at The Eagles, 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

HALLOWEEN

Trunk or Treat

6-8 p.m., Castle Rock Village, off Airway Avenue and Lyons Street, 3772 Cassidey Ann Lane.

Family Fall Festival

6 p.m. Games, face painting, bounce houses, more. Kingman First Assembly, 1850 Gates Ave., 928-753-3529.

Halloween Maze

5-8 p.m., family friendly, Central Church, 112 N. Fourth St., 928-377-0790.

Dance Factory

Open House

4:45-5:45 p.m., master classes for tots-teens, treats. Kingman Dance Factory, 710 Eastern St., 928-753-7803.

Reformation Festival

6-8 p.m., games, bounce house, face painting, more. Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 4045 N. Van Nuys St., 928-757-3543.

Dug Up Manor

7-10 p.m., haunted house, $10, 2025 Northern Ave.

Martin Swanty

Trunk or Treat

5-8 p.m., candy, well-lit, safe, Martin Swanty Jeep Chrysler Dodge, 2620 E. Andy Devine Ave., 928-753-3131.

Gardens Rehab

Trick or Treat

6 p.m., Bring the kids, Gardens Rehab & Care Center, 3131 Western Ave. 928-718-0718.

Boys and Girls Club Halloween Festival

6:30-9 p.m., Haunted house, jumpy house, candy, more. Boys and Girls Club, 301 N. First St., 928-718-0033.

Route 66 Cruizers Halloween Bash

Fun and safe to Trick or Treat, no entry fee for cars but 8-10 bags of candy, between Fourth and Fifth streets, 928-992-5122.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

Music

7-8:30 p.m., Mohave Community Orchestra rehearsal, Manzanita Elementary School, 2601 Detroit Ave., Band Room.

WEDNESDAY

Turkey Wars

5-9 p.m., Meals served by KFD and GVFD, turkey spins, prizes, Denny’s, 3255 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Marching Band

Exhibition

5-7 p.m., music from Lee Williams, Kingman, Mohave and Lake Havasu high schools. Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

Turkey Wars

5-9 p.m., Meals served by KFD and GVFD, turkey spins, prizes, Denny’s, 3255 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Turkey Wars

5-9 p.m., Meals served by KFD and GVFD, turkey spins, prizes, Denny’s, 3255 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

City Clean Up

7:45 a.m., Clean up effort near Bank Street and Jagerson Avenue. Meet at Denny’s.

Fall Concert

7 p.m., Mohave Community Orchestra, Suggested donations $5 adults, $10 families, Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St.

Community Clean Up

7:30 a.m. - noon, accepting residential trash, household furniture, appliances, more. Some items not accepted. Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., 928-753-8160.

Whisker & Wine

The Muttsquerade

6 p.m. WAHS fundraiser, dinner, wine, beer, auction, more. $50. Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St., For tickets 928-753-2727.

Mohave Museum Wine & Cheese Tasting

6-8:30 p.m., alcoholic, non-alcoholic wines and beers, cheeses, fine foods, auction. Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St., For tickets 928-753-3195.

SUNDAY, Nov. 5

Karaoke

7 p.m., at The Eagles, 4536 Patsy Dr.