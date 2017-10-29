Horoscope | October 29, 2017

Birthdays: Ben Foster, 37; Gabrielle Union, 45; Winona Ryder, 46; Richard Dreyfuss, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participate in something you enjoy and you will make a difference. Your energy and ability to get things done will not go unnoticed.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be tempted by a joint venture or investment. Look at all the possibilities carefully before you decide to get involved.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for an opportunity to use your skills in new ways. Keep up with the latest technology and be aware of how others around you are advancing.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): A day trip will help you relax and reevaluate. A visit with a sibling, relative or friend will be enlightening and give you plenty of ideas that you can implement into the way you want to move forward personally or professionally.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Relationships will need your undivided attention. Keep your emotions out of the conversation and the facts and figures at the forefront.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider your current position and what you can do to make improvements to your financial situation. Personal improvements or relocating to a place that offers greater opportunity should be considered.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get involved in events, entertainment and the things that you enjoy and that make you happy. Children, close friends and your partner should be your priorities.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Offer alternatives to loved ones. An incentive will help you win support and hands-on help to achieve your goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Say less and do more. Aim to please, but not to use financial means to buy love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t make a change or do something because someone else decides to. Try to do something you enjoy, even if it is on your own.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look inward and figure out the best way to move forward. Less talk and more action will help you turn matters in your favor.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Responsibilities will weigh you down. Delegate some of your chores to people you know will help you out.