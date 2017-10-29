MCSO welcomes 6 new detention officers

Mohave County Chief Deputy Dean McKie (right) congratulated and welcomed a class of six Detention Officer Graduates Oct. 13 in Kingman. The graduation class (L-R) of Evelyn Smith, Benjamin Castro, Haddon Dionese, Bryton Carder, Chris Mayberry, Amy Ringley successfully completed four weeks of academy training and are undergoing an additional five weeks of field training. Before becoming a detention officer, these recruits participated in a testing process and background investigation. Anyone interested in becoming a detention officer, should contact the Mohave County Human Resources at 928-753-0736.