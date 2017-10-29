Obituary | Anneliese Benavente

Anneliese Benavente, 77 years old, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

She was born April 11, 1940 in Germany.

She was a resident of the Lazy Y U Ranch area in the Hualapai Mountains outside Kingman, Arizona.



Anneliese had over 25 years in the banking business and held all types of positions in management.



She was educated in Australia and moved to the U.S. when she was 18 years old.

She worked with all the top banks in the U.S.

She is survived by her husband, Michael, and son, daughters, grandsons, and great-grandsons.