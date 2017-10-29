Obituary | Joe E Lynn Brooks

Joe E Lynn Brooks, 81 of Kingman, Arizona passed away on October 17, 2017. He was born September 14, 1936 in Tennessee to Cyril and Rita Mae (Huntsman) Brooks.

Joe was one of eight children (Marcine, Jean, Xenia, James, Roger, Carol and Billy).

Joe married his wife, Dolores (Little) Brooks, April 21, 1956 in East Detroit, Michigan.

Joe’s professional career consisted of a Land Surveyor in Michigan and Arizona. Joe and Dolores retired in 2002 and moved to Kingman, Arizona.

Joe was a man of honor; an amazing son, sibling, husband, father, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He loved his family with all his heart, was a jokester, loved the outdoors (camping, hunting, fishing) and was very giving to anyone in need.

Joe is survived by his wife, Dolores; children, Linda Pedersen (David), Dave Brooks (Veta), Joseph Brooks (Colleen), Michelle Schrade (Curt), and Bill Ryan (whom he loved like a son) (Vicki); grandchildren, Joe, Michelle, Jordan, Caylin, Ann, Camille, Josheph, CJ and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Landen, Caleb, Camden, Makenzie Lynn and one more on the way; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held for Joe’s friends and family.