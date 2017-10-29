Obituary | Pamela J. Fjeld

Pamela J. Fjeld (60) passed away at home after a 3-1/2 year battle with cancer with her husband, Jeff, and family by her side on October 22, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona.

She was born June 5, 1957 in Roseville, California to Carroll and Joan Anderson. Pamela graduated High School in Mannheim, Germany in 1975 and attended Arizona State University before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Pamela enlisted in the U.S. Signal Corps in July 1977 and after two years attended the U.S. Army Recruiting School and became a recruiter for nurses for the U.S. Army. She retired from the U.S. Army as a MSG-E8 in July 1997 with 20 years of service.

It was her wish to become a nurse, and after her retirement, worked as a LPN for several years in Tennessee and Kingman, Arizona. After four long years of school and work, she graduated from Mohave Community College as a Registered Nurse in 2012.

During her nursing career she worked at Kingman Regional Medical Center, The Gardens in Kingman and was a Hospice nurse for Beacon of Hope in Mohave Valley, Arizona.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Fjeld of Kingman; her mother, Joan Taylor of Kingman; brother Mark (Dawn) Anderson of Bowling Green, Ohio; sister; Cynthia Lusk ( fiancé Duane Bartolet) of San Antonio, Texas; brother; Steven Anderson of Kingman; stepson,Jordan Fjeld of Kingman; stepdaughter, Ashley (Bryon) Gilbert; stepdaughter, Bryley Gilbert; and stepgrandson, Matthew Gilbert, all from Weatherford, Texas; stepson, Jonathan Culpepper of Trinity, Florida; stepdaughter, Michelle Wilson of Meridian, Mississippi; nephew, Christopher (Megan) Anderson; son, Hunter of Eielson AFB, Alaska; and nephew, Bradley (Erin) Anderson of Grapevine, Texas.

Pamela touched the lives of many people, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. God needed another angel, and Pamela was the one he chose.

Pamela and Jeff would often go to Glamus, California and ride the sand dunes with their ATV, meeting their good friends there during the Thanksgiving holidays. She also enjoyed going down to the river (Laughlin, Nevada) with her mother and playing her favorite slots. Pamela would call it her mother/daughter date with thanks to her husband, Jeff.



In life we loved you dearly; in death we love you still. In our hearts we hold a place that only you can fill, dear Pamela.

There is a planned service at the Sutton Funeral Home at 1761 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2017 and a military funeral at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1900 Veteran Memorial Dr., in Boulder City, Nevada at noon on Nov. 3.