Poachers kill 2 mule deer near Prescott

KINGMAN – Two mule deer were found killed in the Prescott Valley/Dewey areas recently, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information on the poachers responsible.

In the first case, a mule deer buck was found at a cattle water tank off Old Black Canyon Highway near the StoneRidge community in Prescott Valley, according to a news release from Game and Fish. The deer had been shot in the neck.

The second case involved a small buck that was wrapped in a trash bag and found alongside Iron King Road in Dewey.

Game and Fish officials say both animals were killed the week of Oct. 16. The department offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest, and up to $1,000 may be awarded for each of these poaching cases.

The department’s Operation Game Thief program encourages anyone with information about these cases or the illegal taking of wildlife in Arizona to call its 24/7 hotline at 800-352-0700 or to visit www.azgfd.gov/ogt.