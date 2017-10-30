Horoscope | October 30, 2017

Birthdays: Matthew Morrison, 39; Gavin Rossdale, 52; Harry Hamlin, 66; Henry Winkler, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your conversations direct and simple. You’ll be misunderstood if you are vague or inconsistent.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Partnering with people who have similar ambitions will make it easier to achieve your goals. An opportunity to work with someone interesting will prompt you to make personal changes as well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gullibility will be your downfall. Don’t be conned by someone’s emotional manipulation or by people trying to press you to part with your cash.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Interacting with people from different backgrounds will be enlightening. The information you pick up will help shape the way you live.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep life simple and live within your means. Overdoing it may be enticing, but could lead to regrets.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Putting your heart and soul into the things you enjoy doing most will pay off. You can address issues concerning relatives, friends or neighbors in order to put your plans in motion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll thrive on change, but before you get started, make sure you have considered the end result. Knowing what you want will make it easier for you to achieve your dreams.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make changes at home that will improve your relationships with the people you live with. Getting along with others will help you when it comes to getting the approval needed to make changes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you crave change, start within. Personal growth, updating your living quarters or your appearance will give you a sense of accomplishment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take your work seriously. You’ll gain insight into using alternative methods to get your work done faster and more efficiently.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take in all the information you can. Work with what you’ve got and avoid any clashes with people just because they do things differently.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Expand your knowledge concerning finance. The more you know, the easier it will be for you to find opportunities to build a brighter future.