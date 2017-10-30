Letter of Thanks | To Gallery visitors

Kingman Center for the Arts thanks all the artists and gallery visitors who participated in our first annual "6x6 on Route 66" fundraiser.

We had no idea the response would be so creative and so abundant. The work of our artistic community and the generosity of art lovers allowed us to earn over $3,000.

We are an all-volunteer, donation-driven nonprofit and these funds will go to support more gallery shows, art classes and productions by the Beale Street Theater.



Pat Evans

On behalf of Kingman

Center for the Arts