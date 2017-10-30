Letter of Thanks | To Race to Remember Participants

The Creative Care Foundation would like to thank everyone that came out and participated in the 8th Annual Race to Remember 8K run and 1 mile walk.



We would also like to thank all of the sponsors that support the event. KRMC, Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, R & M Excavation, Concordance Healthcare Solutions, Comprehensive Mobile, First Choice Medical Supply, Shamrock, Desert View Funeral Chapel, Alliance Bank, IHP Network, True Value, Anderson Ford, Synertex, Suddenlink, Merten’s Heavy Equipment, Mid Valley Auto Center, Mohave State Bank, West Kingman Pharmacy, Southwest Behavioral, 66 Auto and Cameron General Contractors.



See you on October 6, 2018 for next year’s race.

Jason Edwards

ALTCS, Marketing

Manager,

Creative Care