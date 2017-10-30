Wedding | Jonathan and Erika DiBlasi

Mr. and Mrs. Mark DiBlasi are pleased to announce that their son Jonathan DiBlasi married Erika Antivo, daughter of Millie Remolador-Antivo, of Henderson, Nevada, on September 4, 2017. The beautiful outdoor wedding was held in Felton, California at the Roaring Camp Railroads. Jonathan is a 2011 graduate of the Kingman Academy of Learning. Jonathan and Erika met while both were attending Northern Arizona University. They reside in Santa Clara, California. Jonathan works at Google in the Cloud Computing Division and Erika is working as a Special Education Teaching Assistant at the Arbor Bay School in San Carlos, California. (Photograph by Jon Sun, Studio Kibo - studiokibo.com)