Horoscopes | Oct. 31

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen to the voices of reason. A positive result can develop if you take the proper steps to improve your position.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your ideas and plans a secret until you have ironed out any foreseeable problems. Knowing the outcome of whatever you want to pursue will give you the leverage to achieve success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll face opposition if you get into an emotional discussion with someone you partner with or who depends on you. Don’t give in to unreasonable demands.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your intelligence and past experience to help you make your way to the top. No matter what you want to accomplish, ingenuity and intuition will lead to good results.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Dedication and determination will pay off. Refuse to let emotional situations slow you down.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Partnerships should be your priority. Much can be accomplished if you discuss matters of importance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put all your effort into how you earn your living. Expanding your knowledge or skills will put you in a position for advancement.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Socialize or take an active role in events. A short trip to a location that offers something unique will spark your imagination and jump-start a new venture.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Demands will slow you down. Make it clear what you will and won’t do. Don’t wait until it’s too late to say “no” or cancel an appointment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discuss your long-term plans and look for new ways to resolve administrative problems you face with a financial, corporate or medical institution. Following up on a promise you made will change the way you move forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you must get into a discussion, speak from the heart. Keep your facts straight and give others a chance to explain.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your gut feelings will be acute. Follow your heart, speak your mind and get to the bottom of any situation that irks you.