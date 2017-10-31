Kingman has lost another good friend, sportsman

It is with sadness that I am reporting my good friend and local outdoorsman, Gene Chambers, died. Gene was almost 82 years old.

Gene was part of the “Kingman Old Guard” and was well-known in the local outdoor community. Gene worked for the Ford Motor Company for 33 years and was known as a master mechanic.

Over the years Gene hunted many, many species of big game, and in his Kingman home there are 44 mounts attesting to his devotion and skill as a hunter.

One of Gene’s passions was hunting desert bighorn sheep. I’m not sure how many sheep hunts he went on with us, but it was a lot. Gene and his wife Jennifer were both valued members of the Arizona Wildlife Outfitters team.

Besides a sportsman, Gene also was a dirt track racer, and for over 22 years he pursued this sport. He was very successful at that too, winning a number of championships.

One of the last things that Gene said to me was to ask that when Jennifer drew a sheep tag, we would take her on the hunt. That is a promise and, God willing, is something that I intend to do.

Rest in peace my friend.