Prep Swim: Tigers take 6th, Vols and Lady Vols finish 7th at regionals

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy high school swim teams competed at the Colorado River Championships Saturday at Cibola High School. The Tigers were sixth with 148 points, followed by the Volunteers in seventh (86). The Lady Volunteers were also seventh with 68 points, while the Lady Bulldogs were ninth (11) and the Lady Tigers were 10th.

Every Academy swimmer scored points, led by Nic Depner’s second-place finishes in the 200 yard freestyle (1:50.24) and 500 freestyle (5:02.05). The Tigers also took fifth in the 200 medley relay (2:01.23), 200 freestyle relay (1:44.39) and 400 freestyle relay (4:19.74).

In the 100 freestyle, the Academy’s Kaden Bean took seventh (1:00.24), followed by Joey Caton in 10th (1:01.39). Alec Rose was 11th in the 50 freestyle (27.48), while James Scholl took 14th in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.84) and 15th in the 100 butterfly (1:18.65).

Callie Wright, the lone Lady Tiger swimmer, placed 13th in the 500 freestyle at 7:14.75.

Diego Narvarte led the Vols with fifth-place finishes in the 100 freestyle (55.58) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.05).

William Rogers was ninth in the 50 freestyle (27.05), while Seth Golez was 13th in the 100 backstroke (1:17.82) and Garrett Newberry was 14th (1:17.84).

The Vols finished seventh in the 200 medley relay (2:08.70) and took ninth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.61).

Amelia Brackett led the Lady Vols, as the freshman tallied an eighth-place finish in the 100 freestyle (1:08.19) and took 14th in the 100 backstroke (1:24.77). The Lady Vols also placed fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (2:25.26) and 400 freestyle relay (5:32.17).

For the Lady Bulldogs, Graceanne Roderick was 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:20.39) and finished 15th in the 500 freestyle (7:24.98). Emily Harms was the other Kingman finisher, taking 15th in the 100 backstroke (1:30.67).

The Division III State Championship is scheduled for Friday at the Dady Aquatic Center in Paradise Valley.