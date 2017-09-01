Discount ride tickets available for Mohave County Fair

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair is coming Sept. 14-17, and you can buy your Ride All Day, Any Day ride coupon for just $20 from the 4-H Interstate Exchange Club at a 33 percent savings.

Coupons are being sold while supplies last.

There are a limited number of tickets, so don’t delay in getting yours. Contact Linda at 928-727-7575.

Tickets are also available at all Kingman branches of Mission Bank.

You can email burf72@gmail.com with phone number and number of tickets wanted.

Cash only, no checks or charge, please.