Dutch artist donates models to Route 66 Association

KINGMAN – A model of Twin Arrows Trading Post by internationally acclaimed Dutch artist Willem Bor will be unveiled at noon Sunday at Antares Point Route 66 Visitor Center.

Gene Kirkham and Ken Conaway of Route 66 Cruizers is organizing a cruise to the event, and refreshments will be served.

Bor, who died in January, was a founding member of the Dutch Route 66 Association and specialized in detailed dioramas of Route 66 icons.

With approval of his wife, Monique, the Dutch Route 66 Association bequeathed two of Bor’s models to his friend, Jim Hinckley, a local author and Route 66 ambassador.

One is of Mr. D’z Diner, which was donated to Scott Dunton, owner of the business and president of Route 66 Association of Kingman. He commissioned a custom display for the diorama that is on exhibit in the Dunton Motors showroom.

The other is of the Twin Arrows Trading Post east of Flagstaff. It’s on temporary loan to John McEnulty, owner of Grand Canyon Caverns, for display at Antares Point Visitor Center. Local artist Gregg Arnold created a custom display for the model.

Bor requested that his models be donated to people who would appreciate them and publicly display them. The Dutch Route 66 Association donated time and materials to create museum quality wooden shipping containers, and DHL shipped them at no charge.

The Dutch Route 66 Association will promote locations where Bor’s models are on display.

Bor worked as a decorator for shops and builder and painter for exhibitions. He first traveled Route 66 in 2005 and fell in love with the road and the people. When the recession hit the Netherlands in 2009, he couldn’t find work, so he started making models of Route 66 buildings. He created 36 models, with 23 of them on display along the highway.