Horoscope | September 1, 2017

Birthdays: Zendaya, 21; Gloria Estefan, 60; Barry Gibb, 71; Lily Tomlin, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Observe the people around you and the way they perform. Loyalty will play a role in the way you move forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for any opening that will help you advance. Discussing your attributes and services will lead to unexpected interest and potential prospects.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stop and consider your next move. Whether it’s a purchase or something someone does, try not to overreact or be impulsive.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take the path that suits you, not the one everyone else is following. You have to be true to yourself and your dreams.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Lean toward the unusual when handling money, health and contractual matters. Do so quietly to avoid opposition.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do something different. Use your imagination and you’ll find a way to turn something you enjoy doing into a lucrative pastime.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep the peace when dealing with situations that are unpredictable or people who are erratic. Make decisions based on what you know to be true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Speak from the heart when dealing with both personal and professional matters. Showing your concern and offering intelligent solutions will help you maintain your status quo.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Plan a getaway. A change of scenery will do you good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Taking on too much or making impulsive decisions can lead to confusion and loss. Travel, communications and dealing with business partners will result in setbacks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t give in to temptation and overspend to update a personal document. Go over every detail and be sure not to leave any important matters up to someone else.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t lend or borrow money, possessions or documents. Avoid getting involved in a risky joint venture with a fast talker or someone you are trying to impress.