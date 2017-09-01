Mesa City Council boots member who pleaded guilty to DUI

MESA, Arizona (AP) – The Mesa City Council has removed a council member who pleaded guilty for driving while intoxicated after being arrested in May.

The council took the action against Ryan Winkle during a special meeting Thursday, deciding unanimously that Winkle forfeited his office effective immediately as a result of his extreme DUI conviction.

Winkle previously pleaded guilty in Tempe Municipal Court and was sentenced to serve six days in jail and 49 days of home detention.

Tempe police said the car Winkle was driving May 7 was reportedly weaving in the roadway before it was pulled over. Police said Winkle showed signs and symptoms consistent with impairment during the traffic stop.

Winkle had a blood-alcohol level of 0.22 percent, nearly three times the legal limit for drivers.