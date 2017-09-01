Prep Football: Vols look to keep it rolling at home against Dysart

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team started its 2017 season with a bang in a shutout victory over Kingman High. While the Vols plan to carry that momentum into today’s 7 p.m. home contest against Dysart, head coach Clint Sasse knows they are only looking forward.

“The players have been around our staff enough to know that what they did yesterday is history,” Sasse said. “We watched the film on Saturday and corrected our mistakes. Ever since then, I have not heard a word from our players about last Friday’s game. They are focused on Dysart.”

The Demons (0-2) enter tonight’s contest still looking for their first win of the season, with losses against Youngker and Gila Ridge. The Vols (1-0) aren’t putting much thought into that though.

“I wouldn’t say we are focused on their record,” Sasse said. “They have played two pretty good teams and both were close games. We focus more about our performance and our process through the week and how we can make our team better. We are a different team than Dysart saw last year.”

Lee Williams didn’t fare very well against the Demons last year, losing 56-0. While the Vols have some momentum on their side this season, they know they’re facing a tough team.

“Dysart is a very athletic team with a lot of big play potential,” Sasse said. “They are big up front and have a lot of quick skill players around them.”

As far as preparation this week, Lee Williams has focused on its fundamentals, scheme execution, conditioning and controlling the football. Sasse knows establishing their run game and winning the possession battle will be two keys to the game.

Another key could could be not looking ahead to next Friday’s battle with rival Kingman Academy, but Sasse hasn’t seen any signs of that.

“I have not heard one word about the Academy all week so I am guessing they are not overlooking Dysart,” he said. “We are focused on coming out and executing (tonight).”