Prescott Valley woman faces 21 counts of cruelty; dead animals found on property, YCSO reports

A woman was charged with 21 counts of animal cruelty Aug. 22 after animals were found dead in her former home and in a shed, Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

In June, a county Animal Control officer responded to an animal neglect call in the 9800 block of East Spurr Lane in Prescott Valley.

When the officer arrived, he was met by a cleaning crew that had found two dead rabbits inside the home, D’Evelyn said.

The officer began searching the property and found four dead dogs, five dead adult chickens, and 10 dead baby chickens.

Records showed that a former renter, Marie Spak, 22, had adopted most of the dogs, D’Evelyn said, and the deceased animals all were in conditions that suggested they had been neglected.

On Aug. 22, detectives found Spak in Prescott.

“She denied allegations of cruelty, claiming the deaths were caused by other external issues,” such as weather and medical conditions, D’Evelyn said, and told detectives she had made veterinarian visits, but couldn’t supply documentation.

Spak was booked into the Camp Verde jail and was released on a $5,000 bond.

She is not permitted to care for or house any animals, D’Evelyn said.