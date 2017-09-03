Harvey | Disaster response kits needed for Harvey victims

KINGMAN – Cleanup kits are needed for initial disaster cleanup in Texas.



Simply put together 5-gallon buckets with the supplies listed below inside each bucket. Home Depot has buckets with lids under $5.

Christian Disaster Response will send a truck to pick up the kits to be delivered to a staging area in Texas for distribution to disaster victims.

Drop off locations include 66 Auto Sales, corner of Stockton Hill Road and Andy Devine Avenue, and Kingman Chevrolet Buick, 3730 N. Stockton Hill Road.

Please assemble the cleanup kit bucket with the following items placed inside the bucket with the lid snugly attached. Cost is approximately $20 per kit.

1 Cleanup Kit:

• A 5 gallon size bucket (with lid) filled with:

• Sponges

• Wire brush

• Plastic trash bags

• Scrub brush

• Rubber gloves

• Lysol-type disinfectant 32 oz.

• Plastic spray bottle

All kits must be received at this by Sept. 15.

If there are any questions, contact disaster response volunteers: Dave or Kris Selinsky, 541-910-5603 (Kris) or 541-786-5892 (Dave).