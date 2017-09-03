Horoscope | September 3, 2017

Birthdays: Shaun White, 31; Garrett Hedlund, 33; Paz de la Huerta, 33; Charlie Sheen, 52.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Working alongside people with similar interests or spending time with someone you love will bring you joy and satisfaction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Practicality and moderation will help you avoid getting stuck in the middle of a situation you’d prefer to avoid. Get involved in personal gains and improvements, not meddling in someone else’s affairs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An open mind will lead to new opportunities. A career move or the opportunity to work from home will play in your favor.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A new look, sprucing up your residence or starting a project geared toward personal growth and enlightenment are featured, but don’t become indulgent or obsessive in the interim.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make love a priority and do your best not to let tensions mount or impulsive actions ruin what could be a great day with the people you care about most. You don’t have to spend a bundle to make a good impression.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look over contracts carefully and refuse to let your emotions make decisions for you. Invest in your skills, your home and your physical fitness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Whip your place into shape. Host a get-together or plan a special day with your partner or children.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Problems will arise when dealing with friends, relatives or your lover. Keep your distance until you know you can reach an amicable decision.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take time to make a couple of minor adjustments to the way you look. Presentation is everything when it comes to love and vying for someone’s attention.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider the feelings of others, but don’t put yourself in a vulnerable position in an attempt to win favors.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Implement change and engage in projects that will improve your personal or professional life. Romance and making future plans will give you plenty to look forward to.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Going over your plans or updating your resume will motivate you to make a career move.