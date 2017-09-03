Labor Day storm possible

KINGMAN – There’s a slight chance that remnants from Tropical Storm Lidia could bring moisture to parts of Mohave County by Sunday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service reported.

The main concern over the holiday weekend is the track and moisture plume associated with Lidia that was sitting off the southern tip of Baja California on Friday.

Current forecasts from the National Hurricane Center show slightly different paths of where Lidia might track Sunday and into Labor Day.

“There is a chance that remnant tropical moisture could work its way into the region this weekend and into next week,” NWS meteorologist Reid Wolcott said. “However, confidence in that is still low.”

Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region, developing mainly over higher terrain. Storms may produce strong winds, blowing dust and isolated flooding.

“Even though forecast confidence is very low, if the tropical remnants do in fact make it into the region, we could see widespread significant flooding,” Wolcott added.