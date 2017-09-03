Moss replacement on Mohave County Board of Supervisors to be named Tuesday

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors will name a replacement to fill the vacancy for District 5 supervisor at Tuesday’s regular meeting, choosing from eight candidates that were interviewed last week in closed session.

The candidates are Bill Champlain; Nichole Cohen; Sue Donahue; LaJuana Gillette; Ron Gould; Richard Templeman; Lois Wakimoto; and James Zaborsky.

One of them will replace Supervisor Steve Moss, who was appointed Mohave County Superior Court judge following the retirement of Judge Steven Conn.

The appointed supervisor, representing Mohave Valley and parts of Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, will fill the seat until the next general election.

Other appointments for approval on the board’s consent agenda include Marjorie Martinovic, Karen Flenniken and Steve Larson to the Library District Citizens Advisory Committee.

Among the five items for public hearings is establishing a 2-mile section of Brooks Boulevard from Painted Rock Drive to Jemez Road in Valle Vista as a county highway. The transportation committee recommends approval.

There’s also a request for a rezone from single-family residential to agricultural residential to allow for horses on a property at Adams Street and Sierra Vista Avenue in the Kingman area. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial by a 6-1 vote.

On the board’s regular agenda:

Amendment to the Mohave County General Plan and Virgin River Area Plan from neighborhood commercial land use designation to general commercial in the Beaver Dam vicinity. This is being reconsidered from the board’s Aug. 7 meeting.

Rezone from agricultural residential to highway commercial to allow for an RV park in the Beaver Dam area. Also reconsidered from Aug. 7.