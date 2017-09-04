1 dead on Lake Mohave after storms hit Saturday

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – A 38-year-old man from California died during a thunderstorm at Lake Mohave Saturday.

The Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center was informed about a marine band radio distress call at about 7:31 p.m., reporting that a person had drowned.

The victim was reportedly trying to help a neighboring houseboat that broke from the shore during the storm when he became entangled in one of the spike lines. As the houseboat drifted away due to the storm, he was pulled under water. He was not wearing a life jacket.

National Park Service rangers responded by land and water. Witnesses and first responders each tried to resuscitate the victim, but were unsuccessful.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lake Mohave between 7-7:45 p.m. Saturday, and at the time of the incident, wind speeds gusted at 40-50 miles per hour.

The Clark County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine cause of death. The incident is under investigation.

The National Parks Service would like to remind you of these boating safety tip during severe weather:

Check the forecast before hitting the water. Sunny mornings may turn into dangerous afternoons, especially during monsoon season.

Have a way to communicate. Cellphone reception is limited. Tune your marine band radio to channel 16 or 22A.

Take a GPS on the water, so if you get stranded you can tell emergency crews where you are.

If you see a storm approaching, head to a sheltered cove or inlet. It’s easier to escape a storm before it hits. Boat ramps become crowded after the storm arrives.

Get all swimmers and skiers out of the water.

Strong winds create large waves. When waves get choppy while boating have everyone on board put on a life jacket.

If your boat becomes disabled during a storm, throw an anchor or empty bucket attached by a line into the water to slow drifting.

Secure loose items under seats, in storage areas or in the center of the boat.

Be prepared to spend the night on your boat or on shore by packing extra food, water and blankets.

Let someone know where you are going and when you will return.