Horoscope | September 4, 2017

Birthdays: Whitney Cummings, 35; Beyonce Knowles, 36; Wes Bentley, 39; Drew Pinsky, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use your connections and network with people who can help raise your profile. Personal changes will be viewed as progressive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Finish what you start regardless of any meddling you encounter. Children, needy friends or people who want something for nothing will hold you back.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make the changes that will improve your relationships with the people you live or work with. A shift in the way you go about your business or handle your personal affairs will bring you greater security.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination and you will come up with new ways to use your skills. Home improvements should be considered, but only spend what you can afford or you’ll face opposition.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Money matters must not be based on emotional whims. You may desire change, but living within your means will be the prerequisite to your happiness and peace of mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a unique approach to whatever you do and you will attract helpers. Your willingness to do the grunt work will make a good impression.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do whatever you can to help others. Your generosity will inspire your peers to follow suit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tread carefully when dealing with personal and professional matters. Biding your time and backing away from those offering extravagant options will save you money and emotional stress.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make each day an adventure. Learn something new or visit a destination you’ve never been to before.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Dealing with banks, lawyers or government agencies will be the result of an unexpected change in your personal finances, domestic situation or a partnership.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Address partnership issues. Express your feelings and what you would like to see happen.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Dealing with authority figures, government agencies and banks will be difficult if you haven’t got all your personal documentation in order. Take a moment to go over all the necessary paperwork.