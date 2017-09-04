Letter | Butler Blight

I fail to understand why they don’t go after property owners to enforce clean up of the Butler area.

Towaways, burnouts, empty, run-downs left for years make Kingman the biggest ghetto in Arizona.

Force property owners to clean up this mess once and for all as many of us have nice cared for properties only to have a trash dump close by. If owners don’t comply, fine them into selling to people who will clean them up.

It’s way past time for the lawmakers to clean up this city.

Andy Worth

Kingman