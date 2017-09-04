Letter | Keep them up

It makes me so happy to hear that our governor has refused to tear down Civil War monuments. Those who do are brainless idiots.



Many Confederate soldiers were simple farm boys – with their squirrel guns – supporting their beliefs. They were not trained militiamen, just dedicated young men. And, they shed their blood and gave their lives for this country just as much as Union soldiers did. They have the right to be remembered for their sacrifices.

Tearing down of Civil War memorials is a travesty that this country should not abide.

Dori Giehrl

Golden Valley